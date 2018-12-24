Multi-million-pound project to transform Dundee estate set to start early 2019

A multi-million-pound project to transform the Ellengowan estate is set to start early next year.

Plans to regenerate the area were revealed in 2016, leaving many tenants fearing they would lose their homes.

Director of development and new business at landlord Hillcrest, David Zwirlein, said the process of relocating tenants was now complete.

More than half of the residents had been opposed to the development when plans were revealed for the site.

Work is now scheduled to start in January with the demolition of cottage flat blocks and lock-ups and a total cost estimated at £3,221,365.

A cordon has been put up around the properties near Arbroath Road.

There will be 130 new homes, made up of a mix of houses and flats.

The properties will be managed by Northern Housing Company, with Hillcrest Housing Association in charge of social rent.

Derek Dickemann, 50, is still living in the flats at the bottom of Ellengowan Drive.

He said: “I was against the proposal when it was first announced.

“The vast majority were happy with the way it was. “

Derek moved to the area in 2004 and had attended a number of meetings regarding the redevelopment.

He said: “Since the meetings I have lost good neighbours, but the feeling has got better as time has moved on.

“A few moved to Alexander Street while others have come to the bottom half of Ellengowan Drive. It is all cordoned off at the top now. I’ve been informed work will probably start in January.

“I’ll be moving into one of the new houses at the top half on the Arbroath Road.

“I think it will be at least another two years though. It is going to be state-of-the-art once the redevelopment is completed.

“I can’t fault the way Hillcrest has treated us during the process. I think it is exciting when you see the plans and get an idea of what it will look like.”

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short said it was the end of an era for the “iconic” flats.

She said: “These houses were created in the 1920s as temporary accommodation and they’ve lasted nearly 100 years.

“My aunt actually lived on the development. It’s the end of an era for the people who lived here.”

Mr Zwirlein said: “The process to relocate tenants while the Ellengowan regeneration takes place has now been successfully completed and tendering for the demolition work will be finalised by the end of the year.

“It’s an exciting milestone as we move into the next phase of the redevelopment, with the demolition work expected to begin in early 2019, and the construction phase beginning shortly after.

“We’ve also provided a cabin for the local shop in the area to be temporarily relocated to.

“This will allow it to continue trading as normal while the site is redeveloped, minimising any disruption to local residents, the wider community and of course the business itself.”