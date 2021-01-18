Multi-million-pound leisure development planned for Tayside

Multi-million-pound leisure development plans have been unveiled for a site on the outskirts of Perth.

The £33.8 million proposals for West Kinfauns have been revealed by plant machinery company, Morris Leslie, which has its headquarters in the village.

The development would include a four-star hotel with 120-150 rooms, lodge-style cabins, a museum that will tell the story of transport and vehicles over the last century, with particular focus on the local area.

Morris Leslie, chairman of Morris Leslie Ltd, said: “This exciting £33.8m development provides the perfect opportunity to maximise the potential of the location and draw tourism to the area on a local and national basis.

“Well-connected to the surrounding road network, including the A90, this premium destination will provide a gateway to Perth, to the surrounding area and beyond.

“The proposed scheme is of a scale that can support additional development and is ideally placed in terms of transport connection. It is also in a beautiful location with wonderful views.”

The site has been identified as a location for a new park and ride, which will be incorporated into the development if it is approved.

Developers estimate that once operational the complex would create 170 jobs across its hotel, shops and leisure facilities.

And it is claimed that around 80,000 visitors would be attracted to the development each year, boosting tourism in the area.

A proposal of application notice has been submitted to the council, with a formal application expected to follow in the coming weeks, following a consultation.

Murray Lyle, the leader of Perth and Kinross Council, said :“This leisure-led development has the potential to make an exciting contribution to the local economy.

“These plans, although at an early stage, are a significant vote of confidence in Perth and Kinross and our ambitious plans for the area, which include the redevelopment of Perth City Hall to house the Stone of Destiny and the creation of the Cross Tay Link Road.”

Caroline Warburton, Visit Scotland Regional Leadership Director said: “This is an incredibly appealing prospect for Perthshire and for Scotland as a whole, drawing tourists to the marvellous attractions in the area and creating much-needed jobs.

“The delivery of another four-star hotel is particularly exciting. A leisure-led development such as this has the potential to support and bolster the leisure-stay market in Perth, acting as a hub for longer stay tourism as well as a base for day trips.”

Due to the pandemic, a digital consultation event will be held on March 16 between 3-7pm at www.west-kinfauns.co.uk