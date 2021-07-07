Multi-million pound Dundee housing development delayed for fire safety checks

A £26 million pound housing development in Dundee has been delayed for an inspection around fire safety.

The Hilltown project was expected to be completed late last year, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Now, workers have had to down tools again so materials used inside the homes can be assessed.

Developer Robertson Partnership Homes stressed there is nothing specific in fire safety regulations to trigger the inspection, but say they chose to review an “internal product” inside the homes.

The inspection has caused a delay to the 162-home development, built on behalf of Hillcrest Homes and there are are “no definitive timescales” on when work will resume.

It is a setback for the 162-home development, a joint project between Hillcrest Homes and Dundee City Council, which has been years in the making.

Plans to transform the site where the Derby Street multis Butterburn Court and Bucklemaker Court once stood were revealed in 2016.

Quality control inspections

A spokeswoman for Robertson Partnership Homes said: “Further to new regulations regarding fire stopping protection in residential buildings – which have evolved since the commencement of the project – a thorough review of these requirements is already underway and nearing completion at our Derby Street project in Dundee, which is being delivered for Hillcrest on behalf of Dundee City Council.

“During our own quality control inspections, we have identified a product which is currently being considered under the regulations.

“We have brought this to the attention of our customer and should any steps to replace these materials be required these will be undertaken.

“I can confirm that the external cladding and roofs of the new properties do not require to be reviewed.

“Our commitment to providing quality homes for our customers and their tenants is unwavering and as such, if a product is required to be changed over, sourced and installed, it will take a period of time to do so with an impact to the completion date of the project.”

‘Hugely important’

A Dundee City Council spokesman added: “The council continues to have regular discussions with both Hillcrest and Robertson Construction.

“The £26 million Derby Street project remains a hugely important urban regeneration programme for the Hilltown and will provide energy efficient social housing for rent in the next stage in our ambitious plans for this area of the city.

“This project will transform the site where multi-storey blocks previously stood, providing 162 high quality homes in this vibrant part of Dundee.”