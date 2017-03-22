An iconic Dundee theatre, crumbling in the heart of the city, could soon be given a new lease of life.

Members of the Dundee King’s Theatre Trust hope to rejuvenate the former playhouse on the Cowgate.

The group is currently seeking the views of the public as part of a feasibility study on what the building’s future role should be.

In its heyday, it played host to the likes of Cliff Richard and the Shadows and Sir Harry Lauder.

Initial plans would see the derelict theatre transformed into a community-owned venue capable of hosting large performance shows and community activities.

Richard Meiklejohn, convener of the trust, said it would be a “multi-million pound project” — although it is too early for an exact figure.

He said the group is pursuing funding options with the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Architectural Heritage Fund as well as the Scottish Land Fund.

Mr Meiklejohn said: “We have a vision of the theatre being brought back to its former glory.

“But we need to know what the community wants from the property before we take steps, hence the study.

“We hope this is the start of saving the building.

“Our interest is in restoration of Dundee’s historic buildings as so many were lost in the 1970s.

“If something isn’t done soon, the theatre could be lost forever.

“The responses we’ve had so far to our survey have been positive — more than 50% have said they would consider being contributors.

“It’s key to bringing that whole area back to life and it will also complement the Waterfront investment.

“But we also realise it’s a big and an expensive project.”

Mr Meiklejohn said the trust has not yet approached the building’s owners and won’t until a fully-fledged plan had been drawn up.

Genek Romanowski, a member of the trust, said the group wants to revive the theatre in whatever way works best.

He said: “There was a prolific campaign in the 1990s — we are carrying this on with renewed interest. We’re busy exploring many avenues of how we can best achieve the revival of this wonderful building.”

The trust considers the building an important architectural legacy of Dundee’s past as the only surviving large touring theatre in the city.

It was originally luxuriously decorated with a spacious seating area lined in mahogany and teak and a lavish auditorium in an Edwardian style.

Built as the King’s Theatre and Hippodrome in 1909, the auditorium was converted to a cinema in 1928. The name was changed to The Gaumont in 1950 and again to Odeon in 1973.

It was closed as a cinema in 1982 and part of the building was subsequently run as a bingo hall and then partly as a number of different nightclubs.

It was discovered in the 1990s that enough of the original structure, including the ceiling, remained intact and the theatre could be restored.

Since then the building has changed ownership several times. It has been split into three properties, with Joy Nightclub at 25 Cowgate and Efes Cafe at 29 Cowgate.

The remaining properties at 23 and 21 are empty.

Nick Day, member of the Dundee Civic Trust board, said: “The trust would like to see it restored but think the capital and revenue costs could prove a major obstacle.

“It is a building of note, and one worth saving. We wish the trust well in this.”