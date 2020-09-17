A Dundee city centre street is set to be transformed with a number of multi-coloured tiles this weekend.

The eye-catching mural is to be painted on the east side pavement of Castle Street by a group of artistic volunteers.

It is hoped the new mural will encourage more people to explore the shops and businesses in and around Castle Street as the city centre looks to recover from the coronavirus lockdown.

The design has been inspired by the colours of the shopfronts on the street, and a number of businesses will be picking up a paint brush and helping out with the mural painting this weekend.

A group of volunteers will create the mural, and on the day they will be given the tools they need to complete the street art.

Councillor Mark Flynn, convener of city development at Dundee City Council, said: “The idea is to brighten up the city centre and welcome people back to our streets as part of Dundee City Council’s city centre recovery efforts.

“Castle Street has many independent retailers and links to the waterfront and other shopping streets and painting the pavement will encourage people to use and explore these areas.

“Local businesses have been supportive of the idea and will be helping out with painting and, in the case of Madigans, supplying refreshments.

“A small army of volunteers has already come forward to take up their paint brushes and the work, on a design inspired by the colours of the shopfronts, will take place between 10am and 4pm this Saturday and Sunday.

“The artwork is temporary and should last a number of weeks.”

This is the latest in a number of street art murals to be painted in recent weeks across Dundee.

Only three weeks ago a colourful road mural was painted on Union Street in the city centre, and last week a mural of Dundee Law, the Hilltown Clock and the Tay Bridge was spray painted onto the wall outside The Hill Bar.

This is on top of the already popular street art trail across the city.

Those who want to join the volunteers in painting the multi-coloured tiles this weekend can sign up online at dundeecityvolunteers.co.uk