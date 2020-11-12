Multi-agency response after helicopter incident in the Highlands

A helicopter has crashed in a field in the Highlands.

A multi-agency response has been launched after the alarm was raised just before 1pm.

The Press and Journal reported that emergency services are at the scene near Avoch on the Black Isle.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 12.55pm on Thursday, November 12 to an incident involving a helicopter between Inverness and Fortrose, Highland.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene to assist emergency services partners and we remain in attendance.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.55pm on Thursday, 12 November, we were called to a report of a light aircraft having come down in a field near Avoch.

“Emergency services are currently on scene.”