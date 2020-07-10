‘Much more confident about our future’: Dundee shops hail footfall boost with almost 30,000 more shoppers returning to city centre

City centre businesses have hailed a surge in footfall since restrictions were lifted, with 30,000 more shoppers flooding to stores than the week prior.

According to figures collated by the city council, 68,213 people came to the city centre during week beginning Monday June 29, which follows 40,489 the previous week with owners saying sales figures are better than expected.

Alison Strachan, owner of city centre gift shop Maisie and Mac, said sales figures for their opening week were better than expected and most customers have been happy to adhere to social distancing measures put in place.

“Although we aren’t back to our normal opening hours it has been a great week-and-a-half since reopening,” Alison said.

“We have been steady with weekends being our busiest times and, although we are not back to our pre-Covid 19 sales figures, they were much better than expected which has made us feel much more confident about our future.

“We have found that people who were loyal customers before have been really, really enthusiastic about coming back, it has definitely been a great start.”

Clothing stores within the city centre have also experienced a positive start as they opened their doors again.

Faheem Tharmahomed, of clothing store Arkive, said: “It feels absolutely fantastic to be back. It’s great to get back to everyday routine and some sort of normality. Also just seeing some old and new faces and interacting with different people makes the past three months seem like a distant memory.

“The store hasn’t been really busy with regards to the number of people actually coming in. However the ones that are coming in are spending a little bit more than usual.

“This didn’t really come as a surprise to me as prior to re-opening I had spoken to a few independent retailers in England and I heard a similar thing, however, opening day was quite busy and sales have been steady ever since.

“We have been considerably affected by the closure, losing about a third of our annual turnover, and it will probably take us 12 to 18 months to get back to pre-lockdown.”

Forrest Rosscraig, owner of Manifesto, said the shop had experienced similar trade – reduced footfall but more money spent by customers.

He said: “Business has been good since reopening. Although footfall is down most of the people who have come in have bought something.

“Everyone seems to be adhering to social distancing and we are fortunate to have plenty space and a natural one-way system. Apart from having to open with a sale it’s great to be up and running again.”

The boost has been welcomed by city development convener, Councillor Alan Ross, who is encouraging people to stay safe while they support local businesses.

He said: “I am encouraged by these early figures which show that people are keen to return to our city centre.

“While I want to see a kick start to our local economy, I cannot stress highly enough that we all need to stay safe and look after each other.

“I know that our retail and hospitality businesses are raring to go and the council will continue to work with them as we emerge from lockdown.”