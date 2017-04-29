All MSPs have been issued with safety advice by police after “suspicious packages” were sent to a Scottish MP, a council building, the SNP’s headquarters and the police themselves.

There were also suspicious packages delivered to two police buildings elsewhere in Scotland on Thursday.

A letter, delivered to the Municipal Buildings in Forfar on Wednesday, stated it contained anthrax spores along with the message “Get SNP out. Tories in”.

The mail handling advice has been issued to MSPs by Police Scotland.

A training session will be delivered to MSPs as soon as possible.

It has been confirmed the letter delivered to the Angus Council offices on Castle Street did not contain hazardous materials.

SNP MP John Nicolson’s constituency office in Kirkintilloch received a suspicious package on Tuesday and police said the SNP’s headquarters has also received a package this week.

Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Mawson said emergency services were also responding to reports of suspicious packages delivered to the Scottish Police Federation building in Glasgow and to the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents based at the Scottish Police College, in Tulliallan on Thursday.

He said that at Tulliallan no dangerous or noxious substance was involved and inquiries were continuing.