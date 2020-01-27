Dundee MSP visits Ninewells acute stroke unit to see how new facility is operating

Dundee East MSP Shona Robison visited the acute stroke unit at Ninewells following her recent meeting with the Stroke Association Scotland.

The local politician was joined by Colin Oliver from the Stroke Association on her tour of the facility.

The pair met with patients and staff to hear about how the new unit, which was introduced in November, has helped improve the service given at the hospital.

Consultant and clinical lead for stroke at Ninewells Hospital Dr Matthew Lambert said: “Our acute stroke unit at Ninewells is now seeing patients admitted from across Tayside seven-days-a-week, giving them earlier access to specialist treatment before being discharged home or stepped down to their local stroke unit for ongoing care and rehabilitation.

“All patients are now able to be assessed by a stroke specialist, admitted to a stroke unit, have ongoing assessments by therapists and, where clinically appropriate, receive emergency treatment to remove blood clots.”

Ms Robison said: “I was delighted to be invited along to Ninewells stroke unit today to hear about the new specialist stroke services for Tayside.

“Thank you to all of the staff for showing me around this fantastic unit and I look forward to hearing updates on its success and progress.”