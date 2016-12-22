MSP urges action against menace of quad bikes

The Scottish Government has been urged to take action against the illegal and antisocial use of quad bikes and motorised scooters.

The call from Fife Labour MSP Claire Baker came after it was confirmed nothing will be done to encourage responsible ownership, despite repeated complaints about the issue in Fife.

Mrs Baker has been campaigning against illegal bikers who blight communities, particularly in Levenmouth and Kirkcaldy.

Members of the public have complained they fear for their safety as quad bikes tear through parks and open spaces.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP had previously secured a commitment that action, including voluntary registration of bikes, would be looked at.

But she has accused transport minister Humza Yousaf of passing the buck after he said the issue was reserved to the UK Government.

She said: “I am disappointed and deeply frustrated that despite a commitment from the previous minister for community safety that the Scottish Government has decided to hide behind the UK Government rather than take action.

“The illegal and antisocial behaviour on motorised off-road vehicles, such as quad bikes, continues to blight our local communities and the public rightly want to see as much effort as possible from everyone in tackling this nuisance.”

Mrs Baker added: “Often these vehicles are used in parks and public pathways and are a danger to children out playing, dog walkers and their dogs and residents as they come and go.

“Yet, instead of taking action the transport minister has attempted to pass the buck.”