MSP helps woman’s new fight for justice, after she recorded ‘rape’

An MSP has vowed to help a young woman who recorded herself being “raped” in her fight for justice.

The 24-year-old, who shared the harrowing tape recording with the Tele last month, has slammed the court system after her alleged attacker was acquitted with a not proven verdict.

She has also hit out at the high cost of obtaining court transcripts as she looks to understand why her alleged attacker walked free.

Now North East MSP Liam Kerr, who is also shadow minister for justice in Scotland, has taken up her case.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had been in a violent and abusive relationship with the man for about four years before he allegedly raped her.

During the harrowing 16- minute recording the woman can be heard crying, screaming with pain, telling the man he is hurting her and begging him to stop.

Shocked MSP Mr Kerr said: “This is a very sensitive issue that it is important to progress. I find it difficult to understand why the court transcript has to cost so much.

“In the circumstances, I believe waiving all or part of the cost would be appropriate. I’ve asked the cabinet secretary responsible to directly intervene with the court to see if something can be done.

“I am sure he will agree that this case merits special concessions. Conviction rates for rape cases are alarmingly low. This case proves that a lack of evidence is not the issue.”

Despite the recording being played in court, the woman’s alleged attacker walked free.

The woman said: “I want victims to be provided with a full transcript of what went on in court, free of charge.

“I was told it would cost me more than £1,600. I can’t afford that. Only the wealthy would appear to have access to what happened in court. I wanted to review what happened during the trial.

“I was quoted £1,700 for the court transcript and that excluded the three days I was up giving evidence. Victims are being priced out of obtaining answers.

“These transcripts could highlight where the prosecution has failed or give the answers as to why the jury didn’t convict.”