MSP blames drop in vaccine uptake in Dundee on ‘social media pseudoscience’

The falling rate at which kids are being vaccinated against diseases like meningitis, flu and polio has been blamed on “social media pseudoscience” by a leading MSP.

A report published by NHS Scotland shows a drop in the uptake of several vaccines in children aged between 12 months and six years in Dundee.

On average, 95% of babies aged 12 months had been given four essential vaccines as of the end of 2017 – but this had dropped to 93.5% last year.

And about one in 20 city toddlers aged 24 months aren’t protected by the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) jab or the “six-in-one” vaccine which protects against conditions such as diphtheria, tetanus and polio.

Single-digit drops were also recorded in the uptake of vaccinations in five and six-year-olds.

NHS Tayside bosses say immunisation rates in the region remain “very high overall”.

However, Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesman, believes there are sinister factors at play across the country.

He said: “It is seriously concerning news that fewer children are being vaccinated. Regrettably social media pseudoscience has clearly had some influence.

“Denying your children access to life-saving vaccines is irresponsible, ill-informed and dangerous. The government must do all it can to reverse this worrying trend.”

In recent years the internet has given rise to a movement of so-called “anti-vaxxers” who believe vaccines can have harmful side-effects on children.

Their claims often have roots in a fraudulent research paper published in 1998 by discredited doctor Andrew Wakefield which claimed there was a link between the MMR jab and autism.

But bodies including the NHS and the World Health Organisation continue to maintain vaccines are safe and are rigorously tested before being introduced.

Efforts are ongoing to ensure parents get the right information about vaccines from professionals according to Dr Daniel Chandler, a consultant in public health medicine at NHS Tayside.

He said: “Every day, healthcare professionals across Tayside speak to parents about vaccinations, explaining the benefits and highlighting the protection vaccination provides for both children and the wider community.

“This is supported by information, both printed and online, produced by NHS Scotland and provided to every parent, giving clear and accurate advice about vaccines, and describing what happens at an immunisation appointment.”