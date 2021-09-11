MSIP: Ted Danson TV show to highlight Dundee project to millions in US

Actor Ted Danson will describe the transformation of Michelin’s tyre factory in Dundee to an American television audience of millions tonight.

The Cheers and Bored To Death star will feature Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) in his television show Advancements.

It is watched by more than a million Americans every week – but is then broadcast worldwide to 140 countries.

The half hour CNBC programme features technology and solutions that are shaping and transforming the world.

Businesses and staff at MSIP describe the work to replace the 850 jobs lost through the closures of Michelin with a campus of high tech firms.

‘Ted says yes’

Gill Simpson, MSIP marketing manager who is interviewed in the show, initially thought the approach from American was a joke.

“It was a message over Linkedin which we didn’t initially take seriously,” she said.

“We had a conversation with the producers in Florida over Zoom and discussed what MSIP was about and our vision.

“We were up against other pitches. It was about 10pm one night we got the news they were going to use MSIP.

“I just had a text saying ‘Ted says yes’ from Greig Coull, our chief executive.”

Covid prevented Mr Danson from visiting Dundee in person. A television crew spent the day at the vast site conducting interviews.

They also featured footage of some of the businesses already at MSIP, such as solar energy firm Solariskit.

Ted Danson praises MSIP plans

The Advancements episode considers how businesses are responding to the issue of climate change.

Mr Danson says: “In Dundee, Scotland, on the site of a former tyre plant, a transformation is under way that will help the scaling up and commercial deployment of sustainable technologies and solutions.

“Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc is working with industry trailblazers and the great minds of academia to face climate change head on.

“It hopes to encourage the development of new sustainable technologies and solutions for a net zero future.”

Amazon Prime in the UK and Germany will feature the show in the coming months.

Show ‘gives confidence’ to prospective tenants

MSIP is in talks with tenants seeking to move to the site, which will also include a skills academy and training hub.

The hope is the wide exposure of the television programme will make companies consider relocating to Dundee.

“We are excited to share what we are doing to so many people,” Ms Simpson said.

“Hopefully we can inspire others to make a difference.

“We are speaking to several companies about moving to the site. The show gives them a bit of confidence that this is tangible and there’s real interest in what we’re doing.”

Ted Danson filmed in Scotland for several months for the film Loch Ness, released in 1996.