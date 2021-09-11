Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

MSIP: Ted Danson TV show to highlight Dundee project to millions in US

By Rob McLaren
September 11, 2021, 8:43 am
Ted Danson is showcasing Dundee's Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in TV show Advancements
Ted Danson is showcasing Dundee's Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in TV show Advancements

Actor Ted Danson will describe the transformation of Michelin’s tyre factory in Dundee to an American television audience of millions tonight.

The Cheers and Bored To Death star will feature Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) in his television show Advancements.

It is watched by more than a million Americans every week – but is then broadcast worldwide to 140 countries.

The half hour CNBC programme features technology and solutions that are shaping and transforming the world.

Businesses and staff at MSIP describe the work to replace the 850 jobs lost through the closures of Michelin with a campus of high tech firms.

‘Ted says yes’

Gill Simpson, MSIP marketing manager who is interviewed in the show, initially thought the approach from American was a joke.

“It was a message over Linkedin which we didn’t initially take seriously,” she said.

“We had a conversation with the producers in Florida over Zoom and discussed what MSIP was about and our vision.

Gill Simpson, from MSIP is in the Ted Danson show Advancements.

“We were up against other pitches. It was about 10pm one night we got the news they were going to use MSIP.

“I just had a text saying ‘Ted says yes’ from Greig Coull, our chief executive.”

Covid prevented Mr Danson from visiting Dundee in person. A television crew spent the day at the vast site conducting interviews.

They also featured footage of some of the businesses already at MSIP, such as solar energy firm Solariskit.

Ted Danson praises MSIP plans

The Advancements episode considers how businesses are responding to the issue of climate change.

Mr Danson says: “In Dundee, Scotland, on the site of a former tyre plant, a transformation is under way that will help the scaling up and commercial deployment of sustainable technologies and solutions.

Ted Danson and Kristen Bell in The Good Place.

“Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc is working with industry trailblazers and the great minds of academia to face climate change head on.

“It hopes to encourage the development of new sustainable technologies and solutions for a net zero future.”

Amazon Prime in the UK and Germany will feature the show in the coming months.

Show ‘gives confidence’ to prospective tenants

MSIP is in talks with tenants seeking to move to the site, which will also include a skills academy and training hub.

The hope is the wide exposure of the television programme will make companies consider relocating to Dundee.

“We are excited to share what we are doing to so many people,” Ms Simpson said.

MSIP tenant Faisal Ghani, founder and chief executive of SolarisKit.

“Hopefully we can inspire others to make a difference.

“We are speaking to several companies about moving to the site. The show gives them a bit of confidence that this is tangible and there’s real interest in what we’re doing.”

Ted Danson filmed in Scotland for several months for the film Loch Ness, released in 1996.