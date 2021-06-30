A skills academy at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) in Dundee will welcome its first students on site in January after a £1 million investment.

Transformation of the academic space at the former Michelin tyre factory has started.

The curriculum will start in August with the first learners due to arrive at the physical site in January.

The ambition is to have 250 learners accessing the MSIP Skills Academy each year by 2028.

Connecting academia and companies

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull said it will connects learners of all ages with businesses and new technologies.

He said its aim is to “inspire, educate, train and prepare for the future”.

“Delivered in partnership, it provides learners, those located at MSIP and companies across industry in Scotland with skills that are needed to support the just transition to net zero,” he said.

“A big part of our mission at MSIP is to continue the legacy that Michelin Dundee started, supporting learners to train, gain new skills and hands on industry experience, to a standard of excellence.

“Our goal is to create jobs, generate economic growth and respond to the climate emergency. The MSIP Skills Academy is a core part of ensuring we do that.”

Who is delivering MSIP Skills Academy?

MSIP Skills Academy will offer a range of training focused on the skills needs of companies based at the site.

Companies on-site work in the fields of sustainable mobility and decarbonisation.

Dundee and Angus College will deliver the academy in partnership with Abertay, Dundee and St Andrews universities.

Other supporting and industry partners will bring skills and knowledge required.

Port of Dundee firm Coast Renewables will help deliver a wind turbine training course.

It is hoped it will attract tenants to the Michelin site. MSIP aims to replace the 850 jobs lost when the Michelin factory closed.

Supporting job skills and creation

Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee and Angus College, said the academy would “inspire and develop” the future workforce.

He added: “It will support the ambition of MSIP and play a central role in delivering the Michelin Dundee legacy.

“It will support job creation and economic growth whilst supporting the climate emergency through a just transition to net zero.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, highlighted the importance of workers having the right skills.

He said: “This is an investment in the local and Scottish workforce and ultimately in the future of the planet.”