Police officer dubbed ‘Mr Tickle’ quits force in shame

A police officer dubbed “Mr Tickle” by his shift colleagues because of his drunken antics has resigned from the force after being found guilty of sex attacks on two female officers.

Married Austin Barrett was placed under social work supervision and on the sex offenders register for a year yesterday as his 19-year police career ended in disgrace.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the elected Scottish Police Federation representative had quit Police Scotland after being found guilty of sexual assaults.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said Barrett was a Jekyll and Hyde character who had enjoyed an exemplary career as an officer for nearly two decades in Fife.

He said: “There is a clear distinction between Austin Barrett the police officer on duty, and Austin Barrett when he is under the influence of alcohol.

“Efforts are being made to assist him with his alcohol problem. That is clearly ongoing. He held his post as a police officer for 19 years and was the federation rep.

“He is described as a knowledgeable and helpful colleague. He is somebody who received commendations for bravery, both on and off duty, and attended a number of traumatic incidents in the course of his employment.

“There is a clear indication they have contributed to his abuse of alcohol. He has resigned from his post as a police officer.”

He said Barrett planned to return to his pre-police job as a gas engineer or train as an HGV driver.

“It cannot be underestimated the effect this whole episode has had on him and his family.

“He is shocked at his actions but desperate to make amends,” Mr Gilmartin added.

A trial at Perth Sheriff Court previously heard Barrett was described as a “predator” who repeatedly groped female colleagues.

Barrett, 43, who was a constable, was convicted of three charges of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents during 2018.

Barrett, whose address was given as c/o professional standards, French Street, Glasgow, had served as a police officer in Fife since 2001.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received information in April 2019 regarding sexual assaults involving a 42-year-old man and a full investigation was carried out.

“We acknowledge the outcome of court proceedings.”

