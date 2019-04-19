Mr Doodle gets to work on Dundee train station statue of Oor Wullie

A statue to be featured in this summer’s Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail has been given a makeover courtesy of a renowned online artist.

Social media star Mr Doodle visited Dundee railway station to draw his trademark designs on one of the 200 sculptures that will appear in public places across Scotland on June 17 as part of the charity trail.

Famed for his thick black line sketches, Mr Doodle, also known as Sam Cox, has amassed nearly two million Instagram followers.

The English artist, who signs off his videos by saying “have a doodley day”, has recently created works of art in Mexico and Japan, and worked on his latest project across an eight-hour sitting where members of the public were encouraged to watch live.

Suzanne Scott, art consultant for Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail, said she was “absolutely delighted” to welcome Mr Doodle to Dundee.

She said: “It’s a huge treat that we are invited to watch him doodle and see the transformation unfold.”

The statues will appear on the streets of Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness, Glasgow and Edinburgh in June.

There will be farewell events, followed by auctions to raise money for the Archie Foundation, Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Mr Doodle said: “I am excited to be a part of this project.

“I love doodling over everything and to doodle over such an iconic Scottish character is an honour.”