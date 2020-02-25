‘Mr Consistency’ Liam Smith won’t get clouded by hype until Dundee United seal title

If one player sums up Dundee United’s season so far it’s the ever-dependable Liam Smith.

Smith has been ‘steady Eddie’ or ‘Mr Consistency’ at right-back for a United team which has taken all challenges put before them in their stride as they close in on the Championship title.

His performances may not necessarily grab the headlines but it’s for all the right reasons he flies under the radar.

The 23-year-old former Hearts and St Mirren man is the ultimate team player and a coach’s dream – selfless, humble but, most importantly, committed to the cause – and his attitude is one mirrored in a Terrors team now set to be crowned champions come May.

Reflecting on last Friday’s hugely significant 2-1 win over Inverness at Tannadice, which opened a 21-point gap at the top on the back of a five-game winless run, Smith was ever-measured and focused on the bigger picture when it could have been easy to get caught up in the buzz.

“It was a good night all round,” he said.

“We knew the importance of the game going into it, not just because of our previous few results, but with them being second and aiming to extend the gap.

“I think the performance, result and everything went well for us.

“Outside noise is expected, with people starting to panic and say that we’re going through a rough patch but inside the changing-room we knew we just hadn’t quite hit the performances we had been previously.

“We set ourselves high standards and last Friday I think we got back to that and we’re delighted with the result.

“I think it was noted last week there were boys having a go at each other in the dressing-room but it just shows that every result matters to us.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Inverness or Alloa or Arbroath, we’re all here because we want to end up top of the league come the end of the season. At the moment we’re on course.”

The aim now for Smith is to pick up another three points against Dunfermline at East End Park on Saturday as the Tangerines look to seal the deal as soon as possible.

“Prior to our little blip, we won nine games in a row so we were never getting carried away,” he added.

“It will be the same now. We enjoyed Friday night and where the result leaves us but we’re back now and looking at the next one.

“Dunfermline is about ticking off another three points. That’s the aim.

“Not getting too high and not getting too low has got us where we are, so we know if we do that we’ll end up where we want to be come the end of the season.

“From second place it’s a tough ask for anybody to come back from that deficit but we’re taking it one game at a time.

“Friday night was a good one for us because we knew we had to be right at it.

“We knew it was a big one for both teams but, luckily, we’ve come out on top.

“It’s important we use it to spring ourselves forward again.

“Any setback throughout the season we’ve bounced back to winning again and gone on a run, so we’ll be looking to do the exact same.

“If you’re going to win the title, you want to do it as quickly as you can, of course.

“As the games tick off and it gets closer and closer, people start predicting when it’s possible and things like that but inside the camp I think we do what we’ve done the whole season.

“We take it from this weekend and the weekend after and just keep doing it like that until it’s mathematically impossible.”