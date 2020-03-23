Dundee MP Stewart Hosie worried for Brits abroad during Covid-19 chaos

Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie has written a letter to the foreign secretary to raise constituents concerns about UK citizens overseas during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Hosie raised the fears of his constituents which include the lack of information given to people on holiday and whether or not planned return journeys home could still take place.

His letter to Dominic Raab asked for more clarification from the UK Government on its plans to ensure no UK citizen is left stranded on foreign soil.

Mr Hosie said: “This is a deeply worrying issue for those overseas and for their families here at home.

“The very last thing people will want is to have to face this crisis stranded abroad, away from their homes and family.

“At a time such as this people need to be informed of all their options and the action being taken to mitigate and tackle the effects of the virus, particularly those who are thousands of miles from home and who have been largely left in the dark about their return.

“I know from being in contact with constituents abroad that both the UK and Scottish Governments are working flat out at the minute and I appreciate all efforts being made. I look forward to the UK Government’s response and to working with them to safely return my constituents to their homes.

“This is an unprecedented time and all options are being considered, but the responsibility lies on us all to help save lives.

“Washing hands for 20 seconds with hot water and soap, social distancing and working from home are just some of the measures we can all take to do our bit.”

Stewart Hosie has served as an MP for Dundee East since 2005.

