MP Jamie Stone challenges Boris Johnson to ‘£5 for 5lb’ bet

Far North MP Jamie Stone has challenged Boris Johnson to a “£5 for 5lb” bet, after the prime minister encouraged the nation to lose weight.

The tongue-in-cheek offer comes after Mr Johnson urged overweight Brits to lose five pounds in order to save the NHS £100 million.

In a video released to mark the launch of the Government’s obesity strategy, the prime minister said he had lost at least a stone in weight after recovering from coronavirus.

I know he likes a competition so I thought I’d make a bet. Jamie Stone

Mr Johnson said: “I’ve always wanted to lose weight, for ages and, I think, like many people, I struggle with my weight – I go up and down.

“But since I recovered from coronavirus, I’ve been steadily building up my fitness.

“I don’t want to make any excessive claims because I’ve only, really, just started concentrating on it, but I’m at least a stone down; I’m more than a stone down.”

Mr Stone told us he was taking up the prime minister’s challenge, adding: “I’m taking Boris up on his challenge to lose 5lb for the NHS.

“I know he likes a competition so I thought I’d make a bet.

“For every 5lb I lose, I’m asking Boris to pay me a fiver and for every 5lb he loses, I’ll give him a fiver.”

The new obesity strategy, launched today, will bring about an end to confectionery displays at store checkouts and a ban on adverts for foods high in fat, sugar and salt on TV before 9pm.

Deals such as ‘buy one, get one free’ on unhealthy foods will also be banned, while alcoholic drinks could soon have to list their calorie content.

Placing sugary and fatty items in prominent locations in stores will be stopped, including at checkouts and entrances, and online.

Instead, shops will be encouraged to promote healthier choices and offer more discounts on healthy food such as fruit and vegetables.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid backed the strategy, saying he could “certainly do with losing a few pounds”.

He said: “Working from home, I didn’t get out for as much exercise as I should have and I set up my home office far too close to the fridge!

“It probably didn’t help that my wife decided to teach my children how to bake as part of their home schooling!”