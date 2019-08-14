Mourners pay tribute to Groucho’s owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie who ‘lived a happy life’

Hundreds of friends, family, music lovers and Arabs gathered to pay their final respects to local legend Alastair “Breeks” Brodie.

The Groucho’s co-founder and devout United follower died at the end of last month and his funeral was held at Dundee Crematorium yesterday.

Led by celebrant Barbara McGillvery, the service heard tributes from Alastair’s nephew Chae Strathie and family friend Mike Barile.

© DC Thomson

Mourners in “flamboyant” dress – per Breeks’ own request – were greeted with sunshine, save for a poetic spell of rain as the funeral party arrived.

Among those who turned out to pay their respects were local legends Ged Grimes of Simple Minds and Danny Wilson frontman Gary Clark.

© DC Thomson

The crematorium’s hall was packed out, with about 300 people lining the room ahead of the coffin being borne in.

As it was laid down his widow Stella, dressed in denim with a Groucho’s tote bag, laid a single sunflower wrapped in white ribbon on top of the casket and kissed the lid.

Ms McGillvery paid tribute to a man who “lived a happy life”.

She said: “A light has gone out and all we have is the precious memory of how brightly it burned and the warmth it gave.”

© DC Thomson

His nephew Chae used the words of others to describe his uncle, saying the 500-word limit for his speech wouldn’t suffice.

“That’s not really enough – not even one story’s worth,” he said.

“Breeks has just nipped off to flick through a box of albums.

“He’s still alive – in the stories we’ll tell each other for decades to come and in the love we’ll always have for him.”

He finished his reading with a poem specially written for the ceremony by the “Dundee Street Poet” Gary Robertson – which called the Groucho’s boss “ane of Dundee’s finest sons”.

The selection of songs was inspired by Alastair’s lifelong love of what he would call “real music”.

Paul “Lefty” Wright played a selection of instrumental Jimi Hendrix blues tunes to welcome visitors to the crematorium, followed by Hendrix song Little Wing and Song to the Siren by This Mortal Coil thereafter.

At the close of the ceremony songs by the eccentric Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band played over the speakers – the silly tones putting a smile on the faces of those who turned out so extravagantly dressed.

It was a fitting final note for the man for whom a favourite quote, often attributed to Charlie Chaplin and Groucho Marx, was: “A day without laughter is a day wasted.”