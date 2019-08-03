Mountain of fly-tipping causes wall to collapse in Dundee, as city ‘blighted’ by issue

Residents living near the city centre fear their area is becoming a hotbed for fly-tipping.

Old furniture has piled up in recent weeks on King Street to the extent that it caused a wall to collapse, with a fence now erected around it.

The discarded items included a three piece suite and carpet roll ends.

James Dale, who moved to the street this week, said he was surprised by the extent of the problem.

And he said he was concerned more people could see it as a dumping ground if the issue was not dealt with.

He said: “Every day there has been something new and I’ve only been here for a few days.

“My fear is this is going to be an on-going problem.

“I lived on Castle Street before and I’ve never encountered issues like the ones I’ve seen here in a matter of days.

“It’s not great having to look out of your window and see this type of thing day in, day out.

“People are obviously not wanting to pay an uplift charge and are opting to dump it instead.”

An image of the most recent issues of fly-tipping even made it on to spoof social media page Bumtree, which mocks trading site Gumtree.

The mock advertisement offered a “summer clearance” near the bins on King Street.

Mark Wilkie, who has lived in the area for nearly three years, said it wasn’t a new problem.

The 30-year-old said: “I can understand people’s frustrations at having to see this outside their homes. There was an incident in June where someone had stacked a sofa on to a wall further down the road. The wall appeared to be damaged as a result.”

Councillor Anne Rendall, the council neighbourhood services convener, said: “This fly-tipping is antisocial behaviour and it blights the communities and areas where it happens.

“That is twice in two days that selfish and dishonest activities like this have been highlighted to us.

“It also often prevents people from using our waste and recycling bins.”