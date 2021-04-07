Motorists warned to expect delays as A85 resurfacing work starts

Motorists are being warned to expected delays as resurfacing work on the busy A85 road in Perthshire gets underway next week.

Surfacing improvements will be made across four locations between Methven and St Fillans from April 12.

Sections of the A85 near Drumphin Farm at Fowlis Wester, east of Comrie near West Lodge Caravan Park, a section east of Crieff Golf Club, and a section of the A85 west of Tullybannocher near Comrie are all to benefit from resurfacing.

The work will take place between 7am and 7pm on weekdays with no work planned at weekends.

For safety, a 10mph convoy system will be in place to keep roadworkers as well as motorists safe during the works, while out of scheduled working hours a temporary 30mph speed restriction will remain in place as traffic will be travelling over a temporary surface.

Subject to weather conditions, work is scheduled for the following dates:

A85 Drumphin Farm, near Fowlis Wester – Monday April 12 to Monday April 19 (six days, excluding the weekend)

A85 West Lodge Caravan Park, east of Comrie –Tuesday, April 20 to Wednesday, April 21 (two days)

A85 east of Crieff Golf Club – Thursday, April 22 to Monday, April 26(three days, excluding the weekend)

A85 west of Tullybannocher, near Comrie – Tuesday, April 27 to Friday, April 30 (four days)

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West representative said: “This programme of resurfacing work at four locations on the A85 between Methven and St Fillans will upgrade sections of the route and address any defects in the road surface.

“The traffic management required for this work is essential to keep everyone safe, however our teams will do everything they can to keep disruption to a minimum.

“We advise all road users to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for the latest journey information.”