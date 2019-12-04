Motorists urged to take care as 30 hours of heavy rain set to fall in Tayside and Fife

Police have urged motorists to drive with caution after a 30-hour yellow weather warning was issued for Tayside and Fife.

A downpour is expected across the region from 6am on Thursday, lasting until midday on Friday.

A spokesman for Police Scotland’s Tayside Division said: “Another week, another yellow weather warning for heavy rain from The Met Office, this time covering the whole of Tayside and Fife.

“It’s in effect from 6am on Thursday morning until midday on Friday, so we can expect a fair amount of heavy rain persisting down in the area for a good while.

⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️ The @metoffice have issued a YELLOW weather warning for 🌧RAIN🌧 Thursday (5th Dec) 06:00 until Friday (6th Dec) 12:00 for the west of Scotland Full information can be found here👉 https://t.co/eEvk0pb75P#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/yS5eExZov6 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 4, 2019

“Interestingly, Windy Wilson thinks the further east you go the more likely it is you’ll avoid the heavy stuff, but it’s fair to say that everywhere’s going to get pretty moist.

“Watch out for localised flooding in the usual places, allow more time for journeys as bus/train services may be delayed, and PLEASE drive cautiously and sensibly as surface sprayage will undoubtedly be an issue.

“A little extra care can save a lot of extra bother.”