Motorists urged to avoid city centre road after three-vehicle crash

Three vehicles have been involved in a crash on a Dundee street.

The collision took place on Dock Street, at East Marketgait.

Police have urged motorists to avoid the area as the road is partially blocked with debris on the carriageway and traffic is building up.

— TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) June 27, 2019

Officers have said that no one has been seriously injured.