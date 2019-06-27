Thursday, June 27th 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

Motorists urged to avoid city centre road after three-vehicle crash

by Frances Rougvie
June 27, 2019, 4:18 pm Updated: June 27, 2019, 4:18 pm
Three vehicles have been involved in a crash on a Dundee street.

The collision took place on Dock Street, at East Marketgait.

Police have urged motorists to avoid the area as the road is partially blocked with debris on the carriageway and traffic is building up.

Officers have said that no one has been seriously injured.

