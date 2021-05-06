Motorists told to expect five days of delays during A9 roadworks near Perth

A section of the A9 southbound near Perth will have resurfacing work carried out on it, starting next week.

Bear Scotland will carry out the maintenance on the road surface on the southbound section of the road, between Broxden Roundabout and Tibbermore Junction.

The project is scheduled to start on Thursday May 13, with the installation of contraflow traffic management.

24-hour working

The surfacing work will take place over a full weekend using 24-hour working to minimise disruption to the travelling public, Bear Scotland said.

The work is expected to be completed by 6.30am on Monday May 17, subject to weather conditions.

To allow the project to be carried out safely, restrictions will be required on the road.

On May 13, there will be overnight lane closures for safety on both the northbound and southbound carriageway, to allow for contraflow traffic management to be installed ahead of the project.

Between Friday May 14 and Monday May 17, a contraflow system will be in place between Broxden Roundabout and Cotton Cottages, from 7.30pm on the Friday until 6.30am on the Monday morning, to ensure the safety of workers.

Single-lane traffic will be travelling in both directions on the northbound carriageway while the A9 southbound carriageway is resurfaced, with a signed diversion in place via the A823 Gleneagles Interchange for southbound traffic turning right.

Northbound traffic wishing to access the A9 southbound via the crossovers will be diverted via Broxden Roundabout.

‘A smoother and safer journey’

Ian Stewart of Bear Scotland North East, said: “This surfacing project will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A9, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works round the clock under a weekend contraflow to keep the traffic moving.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A9.

‘Plan in advance’

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”