Motorists have been urged to expect delays following a one-vehicle crash on the A90.

Traffic Scotland have said the junction of the A90 at St Madoes and the B953 to Inchture is partially restricted due to a collision.

A post on their Twitter account said: “Road users are advised to approach with caution and expect delays.”

A spokeswoman for the police said that the incident took place at 8.14am.

She added: “The driver was to receive medical treatment.”