Motorists in central Fife gear up for three weeks of A92 disruption

Motorists in central Fife are being told to prepare for three weeks of misery thanks to essential maintenance on a main A92 overbridge.

Work on the A92 Lochgelly overbridge, which carries the B9149 over the A92 trunk road between Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy, is due to start on Monday March 15 and is likely to be completed by Friday April 2.

Teams will upgrade the existing safety barrier system on the overbridge to ensure the structure continues to operate safely for years to come.

However, anyone wishing to use the route over the A92 will have to think again, with diversions lasting several miles being put in place for the duration of the work.

Motorists travelling eastbound will be diverted to Chapel junction on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy, while westbound traffic will be diverted to Cowdenbeath junction.

The A92 main carriageway itself will remain fully open throughout the project.

BEAR Scotland North East representative Ian Stewart said: “This essential maintenance project on the Lochgelly overbridge will help ensure that the structure continues to operate safely for all motorists and functions to the highest standard.

“The planned traffic management is essential to keep everyone safe during this project, however our teams will do all they can to complete the work as quickly and safely as they can to minimise disruption.

“We thank all road users and the local community for their patience in advance while we carry out these essential repairs.

“We encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government Covid-19 guidance, will be in place to ensure all site workers remain safe.

Safe operating procedures and risk assessments have been developed to ensure teams are kept safe throughout the project.

Consultation has been carried out with Transport Scotland, Fife Council, emergency services, community councils and transport operators to inform them of the project in advance.

Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or mobile site my.trafficscotland.org