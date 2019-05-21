Motorists having to deal with four-week road closure in Perth

Motorists are experiencing a four-week road closure in Perth.

Resurfacing work on Newhouse Road, between the junction with Struan Road and the Rannoch Road roundabout, began yesterday.

Alongside the 24-hour road closure there will also be a suspension of on-street parking. The work will take place Monday to Friday from 7.30am-4.30pm and will be carried out in two phases.

Phase one will take place between until May 31, from Struan Road to Balgowan Road junction. Phase two will start on June 3 at the Newhouse Road and Rannoch Road roundabout.