Motorists flock back to Dundee car park after meters break-down

A car park which was deserted after fees were controversially introduced is now bustling again after its payment meters broke down.

It was revealed last month that since charges had been introduced at a number of car parks = including the site on Pennycook Lane – motorists were now avoiding it in favour of ditching their cars on sidestreets, angering residents in the process.

However since news has travelled about the technical fault, which happened in the middle of last week, motorists have flocked to use the spaces once more.

One resident claimed there had been several incidents where the parking meter had been broken since the charges were introduced on January 27.

She added: “When the parking machine packed-in during the middle of last week there wasn’t a noticeable difference but word’s obviously got round and the car parks been packed this week.

“At first when the machines weren’t working people were phoning the council to see if they would be penalised for not having a ticket.

“At that stage people were just giving their vehicle registration over the phone to the car park operators.”

Pictures taken this week showed a packed car park, in stark contrast to images taken around a similar time last month.

A number of empty spaces were available in Pennycook which now allows for two hours of free parking before charges are incurred.

The woman who lives in the nearby amenities housing said there had been teething problems since the fees were introduced.

She added: “I think there needs to be a better balance, a section should be devoted to residents parking and the bays need to be wider.”

Another resident added: “The car park is back to bustling this week. I’ve seen it recently and its been a ghost town when the meters are in play.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson said he was “surprised” by the number of issues that had blighted the pay meters since their introduction.

He added: “This is clear evidence that impact the charges have had.

“I have received complaints from residents in Windsor Street, Taits Lane, Shaftesbury Road amongst other locations about an increase in congestion since within their streets since the charges were introduced.”

The councillor said despite the latest parking fiasco there had been “positive” discussions surrounding residents’ parking.

He added: “There was a very positive meeting held at the weekend that was well attended and there is a similar meeting being held tonight to try and resolve the issues that are being faced.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council added: “We are looking into this.”