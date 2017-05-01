William Heeney, 45, of Ballindean Road, was fined £45 and issued with six penalty points.

Heeney admitted driving a car without insurance at Happyhillock Road, Balunie Drive, Ballindean Terrace, Ballindean Road and Ballantrae Road on January 10.

He also admitted driving without a licenced driver and without L plates, while holding only a provisional licence.

Meanwhile, Richard Todd, 21, of Inveresk Gardens, was fined £200 and issued with four penalty points.

Todd admitted driving a car at 70mph in a 50mph zone on Kingsway West on December 22 last year.

In a separate case, Dean McMurchie, 27, of Kerrystone Court, was fined £200 and issued with three penalty points.

McMurchie admitted driving a car at 62mph in a 40mph zone on Kingsway, at Caird Park, on December 11 last year.

And Angus Baird, 36, of Greystanes House, North Road, was fined £200.

Baird admitted driving a car at 57mph in a 30mph zone on the A930 Broughty Ferry Road on March 14.