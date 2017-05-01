William Heeney, 45, of Ballindean Road, was fined £45 and issued with six penalty points.
Heeney admitted driving a car without insurance at Happyhillock Road, Balunie Drive, Ballindean Terrace, Ballindean Road and Ballantrae Road on January 10.
He also admitted driving without a licenced driver and without L plates, while holding only a provisional licence.
Meanwhile, Richard Todd, 21, of Inveresk Gardens, was fined £200 and issued with four penalty points.
Todd admitted driving a car at 70mph in a 50mph zone on Kingsway West on December 22 last year.
In a separate case, Dean McMurchie, 27, of Kerrystone Court, was fined £200 and issued with three penalty points.
McMurchie admitted driving a car at 62mph in a 40mph zone on Kingsway, at Caird Park, on December 11 last year.
And Angus Baird, 36, of Greystanes House, North Road, was fined £200.
Baird admitted driving a car at 57mph in a 30mph zone on the A930 Broughty Ferry Road on March 14.