Motorists will face more traffic misery due to a fortnight of roadworks on one of Tayside’s busiest junctions.

Commuters have been warned they face delays as the latest work on the M90 gets under way near Perth on Monday morning.

The first phase will concentrate on the northbound slip-road off the motorway which leads on to the Edinburgh Road into Perth. This work is scheduled to last for a week and will result in single-file traffic and a temporary 30mph speed limit.

The second phase of work will take place on the southbound slip road which leads on to the M90 approaching Bridge of Earn, and this is set to begin on August 14 and again last for a week.

The roadworks are being carried out to maintain the Craigend Interchange flyover. However, with an estimated 30,000 vehicles using the interchange each day, the work will cause traffic disruption in Perth and on the wider network.

This will be the 11th separate set of roadworks on the M90 Perth to Inverkeithing road carried out in the past three years.

Andy Thompson, of BEAR Scotland, said: “As with all of our roadworks, we do all we can to minimise any impact to road users. This scheme is taking place during school holidays when traffic flows are lower, and the lane closures are essential to ensure the safety of our teams working on the bridges as well as motorists.”