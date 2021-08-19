News / Dundee Motorists face delays on A90 after lorry breaks down on Dundee roundabout By Alasdair Clark August 19, 2021, 9:35 am Updated: August 19, 2021, 9:42 am The broken down lorry was reported on the A90 at Swallow Roundabout Delays on the A90 have been reported on Thursday morning due to a broken down lorry at Swallow Roundabout. Traffic is said to be moving slowly along Kingsway West to Liff Road, drivers were warned. Police Scotland have been approached for comment. NEW ❗⌚09.08#A90 Breakdown Reports of a broken down HGV at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee Traffic is slow from Liff Road#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/2ZFAbKLY7T — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 19, 2021 Congestion at the BP garage was also reported as a result of the incident at around 9am. More to follow. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe