Two busy Dundee roads are set to close for several weeks as roadworks are carried out over the next two months.

The Nethergate will be shut to traffic between West Marketgait and South Tay Street — across from the DCA — from next Monday for three weeks.

The Dundee Roads Maintenance Partnership will carry out carriageway resurfacing works on behalf of the city council.

The road is a major traffic link between Perth Road and the city centre, with five separate bus routes using the stretch of carriageway.

Then from March 6, Happyhillock Road will close in two phases for six weeks for resurfacing and traffic island construction.

Local residents raised concerns about the potential impact of the works.

Claire Murray, 34, said: “It might be a problem for me. I don’t drive myself but my parents do.

“They don’t live in the street but they often give me a lift into town and if they’re coming to pick me or the kid up or if they come to look after him it will definitely be a hassle for them.”

Angela McMillan, 51, said it was likely going to cause problems for bus services in the area.

She added: “I get the bus in Happyhillock and I need the service because of my impaired mobility.

“If the bus is rerouted, then it means I’ll have to walk further to get to the stop.

“I don’t get out all the time but when I do it’s because I need to.”

Sandra Squire, 46, owner of Alex’s Hair and Beauty in Happyhillock, said she was confident the works would not affect her firm.

She said: “If work needs to be done on the road then it has to be done.

“The road obviously needs work and it needs to get done some time.

“My customers will get in here no bother. If they need a haircut, they’ll be in come hail or come shine.

“They’ll take a helicopter if they need to.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “These works are part of an ongoing roads and footways maintenance programme across the city.

“Traffic diversions are in place and every effort is made to keep disruption to a minimum. Emergency access will be maintained.”