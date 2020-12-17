Motorist who drove off from Perth Sheriff Court minutes after being disqualified has his ban doubled

A motorist who drove off from court minutes after being disqualified has had his ban doubled.

Florin Ciovica was photographed by a member of staff getting behind the wheel after leaving the Perth Sheriff Court car park.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told him: “I accept you have said you cannot believe you have been so stupid and frankly nor can I.”

Ciovica, 20, had asked if it was OK for him to drive home to England when the original six-month ban was imposed at the city’s JP Court.

Despite being told it wasn’t he got into his car with his girlfriend and drove off following the October 22 hearing.

Police were alerted and a lookout was put in place, which caught up with Ciovica and his girlfriend Patrycja Dabkowska, 22, a few miles away on the A90.

Ciovica has now admitted driving while he was disqualified on the Perth to Dundee road on October 22.

He also admitted driving without insurance.

He had been originally banned from driving at the JP court for a speeding offence and driving without having any insurance during September.

A six-month ban was imposed and he was fined £370.

Sheriff Wade banned him from driving for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 100 hours unpaid work in the community.