Motorist stopped on Dundee street with child abuse and bestiality images avoids jail

A pervert caught with child abuse and bestiality images which included women having sex with dogs and horses has avoided a jail term.

Matthew Page, 40, was previously found guilty by jury of having and making child abuse images, as well as possessing extreme bestiality images, at his home on Burnside Drive, Arbroath.

A trial at Dundee Sheriff Court heard indecent images were found on four devices belonging to Page, including a mobile phone.

Before the trial started, Page pleaded guilty to breaching bail conditions by having two mobile phones when he was banned from having any electronic devices.

The phones were discovered by police on March 3 when officers stopped Page on Perth Road, Dundee in relation to driving offences.

He had previously admitted driving without a full licence and without insurance.

After delivering their verdict, jurors heard Page had a significant number of previous convictions for driving offences in Australia.

Page was found guilty of having indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children at Burnside Drive between October 2 2013 and December 6 2017.

He was also found guilty of taking or permitting the taking or making of indecent photographs or pseudo photographs at the same address between October 2 2013 and April 22 2017.

Page was also found guilty of having in his possession extreme pornographic images of women abusing various animals, including dogs and horses, between October 3 2013 and December 6 2017.

Reports took some time to be completed and solicitor David Duncan told the court Page did not accept his guilt but appreciated any alternative to a custodial sentence would need to be robust.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC said: “This has been a long time coming and finally we can draw a line under it.

“You had never committed any offences in this country before. I am persuaded having read all these reports that I can deal with this by way of alternatives to custody.”

Page was placed on an 18-month community payback order with a total of 270 hours of unpaid work.

He was also placed on a restriction of liberty order keeping him indoors between 7pm-7am for 11 weeks as well as being banned from driving for 35 weeks.

Page was placed on the sex offender’s register for 18 months.