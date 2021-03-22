Motorist slammed for ‘irresponsible’ actions after being caught driving at 114 mph on Perthshire A9

A motorist who was caught speeding at 114 mph near Pitlochry has been slammed for his “irresponsible” actions.

Road policing officers clocked the driver hitting the outrageous speed on the A9 at Dalnaspidal on Saturday.

The alleged culprit has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal following the incident.

The stretch of road in Highland Perthshire is around the area where the track breaks into a dual carriageway.

Conservative councillor for the region, John Duff, said serious accidents had occurred on the carriageway before.

“Speeds so far in excess of the legal limit are grossly dangerous and risk not just the lives of the driver and any passengers but those of the police officers involved in stopping them and other road users,” said councillor Duff.

“I am aware that serious road collisions have occurred on this stretch of the A9 before and, thanks to the actions of the police officers, another one may have been avoided.”

Highland Perthshire SNP councillor Mike Williamson believes there is added dangers as that part of the A9 often has deer that can appear on the road.

“The stopping speed is around 2.5 football pitches.

“The problem up there is that we’ve got so much wildlife about at this time of year, young deer that can just run out.

“It’s very irresponsible driving at the end of the day – you should never do it.”

Shocked officers took to social media after picking up the vehicle on their speed guns.

Road Policing Scotland said: “Driver stopped Saturday travelling at excessive speed near Dalnaspidal, Pitlochry.

“They will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Speeds such as this are not acceptable and officers will continue with speed checks to target drivers who break the law.”

Last year Tayside officers were forced to warn drivers to stop treating roads like “a racetrack” during lockdown after recording a number of high speeds.

In May 2020 one driver was blasted as being “phenomenally stupid” after being caught driving at 132mph on the M90 near Bridge of Earn.

The same weekend three other motorists were caught doing over 100mph on the same road while a fourth was caught on the A90.

Speaking then, Greg Burns, Tayside Roads Policing Unit’s Inspector, said: “There is absolutely no excuse for driving at speeds like this.

“While the roads may be quieter due to the coronavirus lockdown, they are no less dangerous.

“Thoughtless and reckless behaviour like this can, and does, lead to serious injuries and worse.

“If you are caught speeding and find yourself being fined or banned, you have no-one to blame but yourself.”