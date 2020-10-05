Motorist slams ‘despicable’ driver who ‘legged it’ from the scene of a crash near Dundee library

Police Scotland are hunting a driver who fled the scene of a crash on a busy road in Dundee.

The area around the Five Ways Roundabout had several tailbacks after a collision involving two vehicles on Saturday night shortly after 9pm.

Police confirmed a vehicle had failed to stop for officers after concerns were raised by a member of the public regarding a motorist on Kinghorne Road.

The vehicle was subsequently found abandoned by police on nearby Caird Avenue a short time later after it had been involved in a crash with another motorist.

Witnesses saw police pushing one of the cars from the road at around 9.30pm.

Readers’ pictures show tailbacks with police attempting to direct traffic in hazardous conditions due to the deluge of rainfall.

One driver said he heard one of the motorists involved had run away from the scene of the incident.

He added: “We were coming up from Moncur Crescent onto the circle and there was police standing basically outside the Coldside Library on Strathmartine Road directing the traffic.

“As we came around to going along to Strathmore Avenue I saw a police van and a number of officers attempting to push one of the cars from the road.

“Given how bad the weather was on Saturday I thought there had maybe been an accident because of the amount of water lying on the road.”

He added: “Someone then told me one of the drivers had legged it from the incident which is despicable.

“The police were there for a quite a period of time, when I came back down Strathmore Avenue towards where the crash had happened I was redirected along Milton Street.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A report was received raising concerns about the driver of a vehicle on Kinghorne Road in Dundee around 8.50pm on Saturday, October 4.

“The vehicle failed to stop when signalled by officers and was subsequently found abandoned after being involved in a collision with another vehicle on Caird Avenue.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify and trace the driver of the vehicle.”