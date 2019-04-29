Motorist shocked after police block in BMW at busy Dundee junction

A motorist has described his shock after police blocked in a BMW at a busy junction near City Quay.

Pictures showed two police vans blocking in a silver estate car shortly before 11pm on Friday on East Marketgait.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed a man was arrested after allegedly breaching bail conditions.

Police remained on the scene for more than half an hour during the incident close to the Arnold Clark showroom.

One witness said it looked like a scene from popular Channel 5 TV show Police Interceptors.

He said: “I was coming past East Marketgait at around 11.20pm and there were two police vans blocking in a BMW.

“In total there were four police cars on the scene.

“It must have been more than a routine stop, judging by the volume of police.

“Both police vans that were pictured had their lights on as the incident went on. The inside lane was completely closed off while police stopped the vehicle from driving off.

“I was shocked to see what was happening.

“There were a few cars in front of me in the outside lane doing a double take.

“One of the police vans was sitting just over the junction and the silver BMW was sitting over the crossing.

“I’m not sure if he’d attempted to move and they’ve stopped the car in its tracks.

“The police must have waited for a safe opportunity to make the manoeuvre.

“There was a male being questioned by the cops.

“The way they’d boxed the guy in it looked like a scene from Police Interceptors on the TV.”

