A motorist who injured a police officer by driving into him with his door open, before ramming a patrol car has been handed an interim driving ban.

Robert McPherson, 35, drove dangerously and ignored red lights and a pedestrian crossing before trying to evade chasing police officers.

He has been given an interim disqualification and ordered to appear in person for sentence after pleading guilty at Perth Sheriff Court.

McPherson, of Moncrieffe Terrace, Perth, admitted driving a Ford Ka dangerously on the A85 Perth to Crieff road on May 20 last year.

He admitted failing to comply with a red light, failing to stop for uniformed police who had lights and horn activated and failing to observe pedestrian crossings.

McPherson also admitted driving with his passenger door open, having been opened by PC Connor Lees, resulting in the officer being injured.

He admitted the incident came to an end when he collided with the marked Audi A4 police car.

Sheriff Neil Bowie ordered McPherson to appear for sentence later this month.