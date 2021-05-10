Monday, May 10th 2021 Show Links
Motorist rammed patrol car and injured officer during police chase in Perthshire

By Gordon Currie
May 10, 2021, 11:03 am Updated: May 10, 2021, 3:39 pm
McPherson is led away by police after the crash

A motorist who injured a police officer by driving into him with his door open, before ramming a patrol car has been handed an interim driving ban.

Robert McPherson, 35, drove dangerously and ignored red lights and a pedestrian crossing before trying to evade chasing police officers.

He has been given an interim disqualification and ordered to appear in person for sentence after pleading guilty at Perth Sheriff Court.

McPherson, of Moncrieffe Terrace, Perth, admitted driving a Ford Ka dangerously on the A85 Perth to Crieff road on May 20 last year.

Police detain McPherson after the crash in Crieff, just off the high street. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

He admitted failing to comply with a red light, failing to stop for uniformed police who had lights and horn activated and failing to observe pedestrian crossings.

McPherson also admitted driving with his passenger door open, having been opened by PC Connor Lees, resulting in the officer being injured.

Police detain McPherson. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

He admitted the incident came to an end when he collided with the marked Audi A4 police car.

Sheriff Neil Bowie ordered McPherson to appear for sentence later this month.