Motorist loses control and smashes into expensive car at Dundee Audi dealership

The front of a brand new car worth almost £30,000 was smashed after a motorist lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a dealership’s court yard.

Police Scotland were alerted to the incident on King’s Cross Road shortly before 4pm on Monday at the Dundee Audi Garage.

It is understood a pensioner had been driving his vehicle towards the Clepington Roundabout before the incident took place and the expensive brief was damaged.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed there no injuries in the incident and the matter was being dealt with between the garage and the driver.

One eyewitness who was walking past at the time of the crash said the driver looked elderly.

He said: “The driver had been heading towards the circle and by all accounts he’s just lost control and went through the barrier.

“I was looking on in bewilderment at how he’d managed it because the roads around there are quite wide but it can be hazardous trying to get out of the junctions.”

Pictures taken yesterday show the extent of the incident, with visible damage caused to the passenger side of the £27,499 vehicle.

It is understood the vehicle had been knocked back due to the impact towards the glass window.

The eyewitness added: “It’s extremely fortunate no one was injured, by all accounts it’s been an accident – a costly accident but an accident none the less.

“There was still a police presence in the area when I came past later in the evening.

“The car was knocked back after the motorist had collided with the barrier, I’m not sure what speed he would need to have been driving at to have caused this level of damage.”

Representatives from the Dundee Audi Garage declined to comment on Monday’s incident when approached for comment.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed no arrests were made before confirming the driver had collided with a parked car at the dealership.