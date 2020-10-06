Motorist left in ‘disbelief’ as reckless drivers veer over the lanes at East Dock Street

A driver said he felt like he was filming a scene from an “action movie” after capturing fellow motorists driving recklessly in Dundee.

Alarming footage shows a number of motorbikes and cars veering in between the lanes on East Dock Street in the early hours of Monday.

The motorist who captured the footage said he “couldn’t believe what he was seeing” as he made his commute home from work at around 3am.

© James Simpson

At least three cars and three motorbikes were believed to have been involved in the stunt along the 40mph stretch of road connecting East Dock Street and Broughty Ferry Road.

The driver, who did not wish to be named, said: “The road thankfully wasn’t too busy, there was a taxi on the road but very few other vehicles but these bikes came up quite quickly and overtook those on the road.

“Then the cars came past, they slowed down drastically before the cars veered onto the opposing side of the road to overtake the bikes which was incredibly stupid.

“As we got closer to the Broughty Ferry Road section one of the drivers of the cars actually drove completely on the opposite side again and went past the traffic island.

“My heart was actually in my mouth at that point. Anything could have been coming in the opposing direction in that split second, he might not have been able to get back onto the right side of the road.”

© James Simpson

The driver said he was unable to make out any of the vehicles on the camera as he urged for the motorists to “take more care on the road”.

He added: “When I looked back at that 40-seconds of footage it actually looks like I’ve been filming a scene from an action movie.

“I know these riders and drivers think it’s a laugh but what happens if one of them looses control? They aren’t just putting themselves at risk but also other road users.”