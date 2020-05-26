Motorist left devastated after vehicle scraped and dented in supermarket car park

A motorist has been left counting the costs after his car was badly damaged while parked outside a city supermarket.

Gordon Anderson, 55, had just finished his weekly shop at Tesco in the Kingsway Retail Park when he discovered two huge dents and scratches on his Audi A3.

The car had been left with scrapes on the driver’s side, along with two huge dents in the doors.

Gordon believes that the car was damaged by a reckless driver while he was in the shop between 10am and 11am on Thursday morning.

He said: “It looks as though someone has come in at quite a high speed.

“It’s a bit of a nightmare to say the least and has caused me a lot of grief.

“I was just flabbergasted when I saw it. I couldn’t believe it.

“The driver must have known that they hit my car.

“I’ve never seen a car that badly damaged from just being parked in a car park.”

The furloughed business development manger will now have to drive through to Fife to have his vehicle repaired.

“It’s not the best time to do this,” he said.

“I’ve just been furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so my income isn’t good just now.

“I’ll also have to drive it through to Cupar to get it fixed, and get a lift back.

“My wife is a key worker at Ninewells, so it’s going to be difficult getting there and back.

“It’s going to be quite an expensive shopping trip.”

Gordon fears that both doors on the two-year-old Audi will have to be replaced, which will put him £350 out of pocket due to his insurance excess.

He has reported the incident to the police, however the 55-year-old isn’t feeling optimistic.

“They said that if they don’t have any CCTV and no description or reg number for the car then there isn’t much chance of finding the person who did it,” Gordon added.

“Unfortunately, nobody has come forward and said that they’ve seen what’s happened.

“I just want the person who did it to stick their hand up and say sorry.”