Motorist has lucky escape after car crashes into lamppost on Lochee Road

A motorist had a lucky escape after her car crashed into a lamppost.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Lochee Road shortly before 8am yesterday following the incident.

The woman had been travelling east before colliding with the 25ft lamppost situated near Dudhope Park.

Paramedics subsequently treated the injured driver at the scene but she did not need to be taken to hospital.

A pedestrian who surveyed the scene after the smash witnessed Tayside Contracts removing the damaged pole.

The man, who did want to be named, said: “When I got here the car involved in the incident was already gone. There was only one police vehicle at the scene.

“That road is obviously a massive thoroughfare for traffic heading in and out of town.

“It was unclear how it happened but I heard there was only one vehicle involved in the incident.

“A woman was in the back of an ambulance and appeared to be OK – she eventually got into an awaiting taxi.”

Another motorist, who also wanted to stay anonymous, said the lamppost had been taken “clean out”.

He added: “I was coming back up Lochee Road from the city centre.

“I noticed the lamppost on its side. It must have been a significant smash to have caused that level of damage.

“It’s fortunate no one was seriously injured.”

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police were called around 7.40am to a report of a car collision with a lamppost on Lochee Road, Dundee.

“An ambulance attended and the driver was checked over.”

A spokesman for the ambulance service confirmed they had attended the incident.

He added: “We dispatched an ambulance to the location and a patient was treated at the scene.”