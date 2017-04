Ryan Dolan, 23, of Finlow Terrace, was fined £500 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Dolan was found guilty after trial of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on the A919 St Michaels to St Andrews Road on August 8 2015.

He committed the offence by driving his car too close to another car, overtaking at excessive speed, stopping in the middle of the carriageway, preventing the other vehicle from passing, exiting his vehicle and shouting at the occupants of the other car.