Motorist fears scrambler bike riders ‘could lose their lives’ after witnessing an incident on the Hilltown

A motorist has pleaded with scrambler bike riders to be “more vigilant” on the road after recording footage of reckless manoeuvring in the Hilltown.

One driver had captured images of two riders driving “dangerously” in Strathmartine Road and Mains Road area on Tuesday evening shortly after 6pm.

The motorist said the riders then allowed a passenger on one of the bikes – without a helmet – before “speeding-off”.

The witness urged those behind the wheel to take more caution for themselves and also other motorists.

He added: “These riders are probably thinking this is a great laugh, they don’t realise just how dangerous they are actually driving.

“These kids were driving on the wrong side of the road and on one wheel at one point. All the other traffic has to wait or be extra vigilant to allow these idiots to pass safely.

“I know the police have difficulty trying to stop them given that they can go off road.

“I’m urging these kids as a father myself to stop driving so dangerously and be more vigilant before they seriously injure themselves or others.”

Coldside councillor George McIrvine said the incident this week on the Hilltown was “dangerous”.

He added: “I would encourage anyone who witnesses these selfish acts to get in touch immediately with Police Scotland to report these incidents.

“Whilst I appreciate it is sometimes frustrating the length of time you wait to get through to report it, ignoring it allows these people to get away with what is clearly dangerous to the public and themselves.

“More and more people have mentioned to me of an increase in scrambler bikes and noise nuisance incidents during the lockdown months throughout the Coldside, Strathmartine and North East areas of Dundee.”