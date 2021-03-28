Motorist escapes injury after car leaves the road in Rosyth

A motorist escaped injury after a one vehicle accident in Rosyth.

A blue Mazda sports car left the carriageway on the B980 near Rosyth Railway Station on Sunday morning.

The convertible car came to rest on a grass verge and hit some trees.

It is understood there were no reports of any injuries as a result of the accident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.50am on Sunday, March 28, we received a report of one vehicle crash on Kings Road in Rosyth.

“Emergency services attended and recovery of the vehicle has been arranged.”