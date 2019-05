Grant Halliday, of Dundas Street, was fined after his car collided with a cyclist.

He pleaded guilty to colliding with John Richmond, causing him injury, on Dura Street on January 16.

Mr Richmond suffered minor injuries and his cycle helmet was dented.

Halliday, 51, had three points added on his driving licence by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael, who also fined him £200.