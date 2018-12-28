Motorist clocked at 83mph on Dundee road ‘was going through an extremely difficult time’

Police caught a man driving at more than twice the speed limit on one of Dundee’s busiest roads.

Cameron Lewis Mills, of Ballindean Place, was clocked at 83mph on Riverside Drive on March 19 – far in excess of the 40mph speed limit.

He was fined and given a driving ban after admitting the offence.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to driving his car dangerously and presenting a risk to pedestrians and other road users.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Mills was recorded by police speeding at 11pm on the night in question.

The road conditions were clear and visibility was good, with no pedestrians nearby.

Solicitor Lisa Campbell told Sheriff George Way it was Mills’ first experience in the dock.

Miss Campbell said that at the time of the offence, Mills was suffering from stress during what she described as an “extremely difficult” time for her client.

She said: “It is his first offence, there are no points on his licence and he is very new to the court.

“He has never been in trouble with the police in his entire life.

“He pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and holds his hands up and accepts full responsibility.”

Miss Campbell added: “He was going through an extremely difficult time in the run-up to the offence.

“He was experiencing problems at home and stress at work.

“He was signed off from work with stress, and shortly before the offence he went back to work but this caused him further stress.”

As well as banning Mills from driving for 12 months, Sheriff Way fined him £550 and ordered him to resit an extended driving test.