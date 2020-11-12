Man who drove down wrong side of Dundee road admits causing horrific crash which injured pensioners

An engineer has admitted causing a horrific crash that left two pensioners with life-changing injuries.

Jean Baptiste Ozan, of Adelaide Place, Dundee, was driving on the wrong side of the road before colliding head-on with Julia and Roger Guest’s car on the B945 Tayport to St Michaels road on July 25, 2019.

Julia Guest, 78, spent nine weeks in hospital due to a significant arm injury while her 79-year-old husband suffered multiple injuries.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard their lives have now been altered as a result of the crash.

Ozan, a French national, is awaiting sentence after he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

© Gordon Currie

Prosecutor Marie Irvine revealed how Ozan, who works as an engineer in Dundee, had just returned from three weeks in France.

She said: “Both witnesses became aware of an oncoming vehicle exiting a bend and travelling towards them on the wrong side of the road. They then collided head-on. Roger Guest was travelling at around 40mph.

“Both vehicles came to an immediate stop and ended up on the grass verge.

“Other witnesses stopped their vehicles to provide assistance.

“The accused appeared and said he had been driving on the wrong side of the road and the collision was his fault.”

Julia Guest confirmed in May this year that she and her husband are still suffering as a result of the crash.

She said she cannot enjoy her hobbies of bowling, embroidery and gardening the way she used to. Mrs Guest added that she now also requires a carer.

© DC Thomson

The court heard the couple do not hold any animosity towards Ozan but any apology for his actions “does not help”.

Ozan, 27, pleaded guilty to causing the couple serious injury by driving his car dangerously on the wrong side of the road and colliding head-on with their vehicle.

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly said Ozan was apologetic and “quite shaken” upon hearing the extent of the couple’s injuries.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Ozan until December for reports to be prepared.

He was disqualified from driving on an interim basis and his bail order was allowed to continue.