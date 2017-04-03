Ross Thain of Culloden Terrace, Arbroath, was fined £400 and issued with six driving penalty points at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The 25-year-old after he admitted driving a car without insurance and with illegal tyres at Dundee Road, Broughty Ferry, on September 11 last year.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Tierney, 53, of St Clement Place, Dundee, was fined £300 and issued with six driving penalty points after she admitted that on January 2, on the A92 between Luthrie and Rathillet in Fife, she drove a car without insurance.